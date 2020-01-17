Quinton Chievous: Effective off bench
Chievous had 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Chievous recorded a double-digit point total for just the fourth time this season as he's played an inconsistent role for the BayHawks. The 27-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
