Quinton Chievous: Finally plays after month-long absence

Chievous (foot) played 13 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Windy City, finishing the contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist.

Chievous became the first of the injured trio (Isaiah Armwood and Tiwian Kendley are the other two) to hit the court after an extended absence, playing 13 minutes in the loss. It's likely Chievous will simply be another a cog in the second and third rotations for the Go-Go going forward.