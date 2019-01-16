Quinton Chievous: Misses Tuesday's contest

Chievous (foot) did not play in Tuesday's loss to Lakeland.

Chievous and Tiwian Kendley (foot) have both missed at least five games, depleting the Go-Go's depth. Jordan McRae has seen an extended run during the duo's absence and figures to be one of the highest scoring players in the G League so long as he's getting 40-plus minutes.

