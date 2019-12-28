Quinton Chievous: Scores 10 in loss
Chievous finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 12 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Long Island.
Chievous came off the bench once again Saturday and managed to record a double-digit point total, but his impact was somewhat limited to scoring. The 26-year-old is averaging 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.
