Quinton Chievous: Scores 12 points off bench
Chievous totaled 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.
Chievous has come off the bench in each of the first four games this season, but he managed to total 12 points in his increased role with 12 minutes. The starters struggled with handling the ball Sunday with 16 total turnovers among the starting five which may have contributed to Chievous' uptick in minutes. Through the first four games, the 26-year-old has averaged 5.5 points and three rebounds over 12.6 minutes per game.
