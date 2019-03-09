Quinton Chievous: Scores four points in return

Chievous (heel) played 14 minutes in Friday's 125-111 loss to Capital City, scoring four points (2-2 FG) and registering a turnover.

Chievous missed just one game with a heel injury, but it's quite possible Capital City was still taking precautions with their guard given he played just 14 minutes.

