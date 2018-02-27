Quinton Chievous: Sidelined with injury

Chievous was held out of Sunday's 103-89 loss to Fort Wayne due to an unknown injury.

It's not exactly clear what injury is preventing Chievous from seeing the court as he has not played in a game since Feb. 6. The 25-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game for the Wolves.

