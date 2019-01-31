Quinton Chievous: Still missing time

Chievous (foot) did not play in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Chievous has now missed all of January with a foot injury, joining the likes of Isaiah Armwood and Tiwian Kendley who've been on extended leaves of absence. Devin Sweetney and Chris Chiozza have taken over the respective starting guard roles in the meantime, and it remains to be seen when the likes of Chievous, Armwood and Kendley will return.