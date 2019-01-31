Quinton Chievous: Still missing time
Chievous (foot) did not play in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.
Chievous has now missed all of January with a foot injury, joining the likes of Isaiah Armwood and Tiwian Kendley who've been on extended leaves of absence. Devin Sweetney and Chris Chiozza have taken over the respective starting guard roles in the meantime, and it remains to be seen when the likes of Chievous, Armwood and Kendley will return.
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...