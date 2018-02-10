Quinton Chievous: Suspended one game

Chievous has been suspended for one game following an altercation during Tuesday's contest against the Hustle, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways and 10 Days reports.

Chievous, along with four other players, were suspended for their roles in the incident. His next opportunity to take the floor will be Feb. 21 against Westchester.

