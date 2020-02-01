Quinton Chievous: Waived by Erie
The Bayhawks placed Chievous on waivers Friday.
Chievous logged 13.9 minutes per contest for the Bayhawks, averaging just 4.4 points and 2.6 boards in his limited run. He will be available to all squads via waivers and then as a free agent if unclaimed.
