Rose tallied 31 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, two blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-113 loss to the Blue Coats.

Rose's 31 points were a game-high and also his season-high. Despite the loss, his near double-double was a good bounce-back after struggling in Westchester's previous game.