Rose tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and four steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 122-119 loss to the Mad Ants.

Rose led his team in three-pointers made and steals Friday. However, he also posted a game-low minus-15 point differential due to recording more turnovers (three) than assists (two).