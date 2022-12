Rose posted eight points (2-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-108 win over the Blue Coats.

Rose struggled mightily with his efficiency Friday but was active on the defensive end. Despite that, Rose was the only Knicks starter to post a negative point differential at minus-12.