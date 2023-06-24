Hampton was waived by Detroit on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hampton spent the closing 22 games of last season with the Pistons after being waived by the Magic in mid-February. During his time in Detroit, Hampton averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 18.5 minutes per game. Since being drafted No. 24 overall in the 2020 NBA draft, Hampton has struggled to make an impact in the league, with his best season coming in 2021-22, where he secured 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 21.8 minutes per game with Orlando. Though it's unlikely we see Hampton return to fantasy relevance anytime soon, it's expected that there will be an NBA team willing to take a chance on the 21-year-old's upside.