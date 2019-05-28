R.J. Hampton: To forgo college basketball
Hampton officially announced Tuesday that he'll play the 2019-20 season professionally in the Australian National Basketball League, ESPN reports.
Hampton made the announcement on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday morning, putting an abrupt end to the race to secure a commitment from the No. 5 player in the class of 2019. The Dallas native had narrowed his list to three schools -- Memphis, Kansas and Texas Tech -- but he'll ultimately take a similar path to that of Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay -- both top-10 recruits who opted to instead spend a year in Europe and China, respectively, before entering the NBA Draft. "Education is a big thing in our family," Hampton said on Get Up, "but this is about focusing 100 percent on basketball. You can always go back to college, but there's only a short window as an athlete where you can play professional basketball, and I want to take advantage of that. I think that challenging yourself on a daily basis is the best way to improve." Early projections place Hampton, who reclassified into the class of 2019, as a top-10 prospect for the 2020 NBA Draft.
