Hunter poured in 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two assists and two steals during Saturday's 137-114 blowout loss at South Bay.

Coming off one of his worst shooting games of the year, Hunter recovered superbly and scored his highest total since reaching the 35-point mark on Jan. 27. The former Georgia State star has actually increased his shooting percent from last season's 38.8 percent to 42.7 percent this year, as he is averaging a career-best 19.9 points per game with the Vipers.