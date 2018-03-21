R.J. Hunter: Continues hot streak
Hunter registered 36 points (13-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Monday's 132-131 win over the visiting Stars.
Hunter has been on a tremendously hot shooting streak during his last three games including Monday, shooting 64.1 percent from the floor and 55.8 percent from three-point range while averaging 34 points. The 6-5 guard has been able to overcome his mid-season shooting struggles, as he is now averaging over 20 points on 44.3 percent shooting through 42 games played for the Vipers.
