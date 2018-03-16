Hunter managed 37 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during Thursday's 134-129 win over Santa Cruz.

This was the third game of the season where Hunter was able to reach the 30-point mark, as he had his best scoring output since pouring in 40 points back on Dec. 2. The 24-year-old guard has been a solid offensive contributor for Rio Grande Valley to this date, averaging 20.3 points while also contributing 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

