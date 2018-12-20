R.J. Hunter: Excellent all-around game
Hunter scored 17 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) in the win Wednesday over the Legends. He also tallied eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals and a block in the contest.
Hunter has seen his numbers steadily rise since his 2015 rookie G League season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks through 16 games - all career highs.
