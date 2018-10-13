R.J. Hunter: Exits Atlanta
The Hawks opted to waive Hunter on Saturday.
Hunter, a former first-round pick, has yet to find a home as he enters his fourth year in the NBA. He was looking to earn a role providing depth in the Hawks' backcourt, but now appears destined to start the season in the G-League.
