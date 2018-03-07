Hunter tallied 27 points (9-26 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block during Tuesday's 119-116 home win over Fort Wayne.

Surprisingly, this was Hunter's highest scoring game since pouring in 29 points on Dec. 14 and it came during a poor shooting night (34.6 percent). The third-year guard is a skilled three-point shooter but has recently endured a mid-season slump, as he is shooting just 27.4 percent over his last eight games. Still, the former Georgia State star is averaging 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Rio Valley.