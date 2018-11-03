R.J. Hunter: Scores 34 in opener
Hunter posted 34 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes in Friday's game against Grand Rapids.
Hunter started the game and quickly asserted himself as one of the most talented players on the team. While Friday's 34-point outburst shouldn't be a routine occurrence, the former Georgia State standout likely has a productive season ahead of him.
