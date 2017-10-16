Rade Zagorac: Officially waived by Grizzlies
Zagorac was officially waived by the Grizzlies on Monday, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies exhausted all options in their attempt to trade Zagorac prior to roster cuts and will instead have to simply release him after failing to find a suitor. The former second-round pick is likely to field interest from other teams in need of a developmental prospect, though if he surprisingly isn't signed later this week, look for Zagorac to open the season in the G-League.
