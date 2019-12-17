Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson: Modest role with G League Hustle
Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 18.2 minutes per game through eight games with the G League Hustle this season.
Hollis-Jefferson signed with the team in the latter part of November and has found work coming off the bench for the Hustle, though his role is not fantasy-friendly. The 28-year-old is more of a peripheral piece in the offense, allowing the Hustle's stars to go to work while he works to distribute the ball and play hard defense. Through eight games, Hollis-Jefferson has recorded 12 steals and averages a net rating just under plus-12.
