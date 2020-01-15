Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson: Waived by G League Memphis
Hollis-Jefferson was waived by the Hustle on Tuesday.
Hollis-Jefferson didn't play a major role for Memphis, but he did log 18 minutes per game and put up 5.1 points, 3.2 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. He'll now rejoin the available player pool and could be acquired by another club.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...