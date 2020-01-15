Play

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson: Waived by G League Memphis

Hollis-Jefferson was waived by the Hustle on Tuesday.

Hollis-Jefferson didn't play a major role for Memphis, but he did log 18 minutes per game and put up 5.1 points, 3.2 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. He'll now rejoin the available player pool and could be acquired by another club.

Our Latest Stories