Gray (concussion) tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes Tuesday against Westchester.

Gray missed his team's last two matchups while in concussion protocol, but he received the green light to return Tuesday night. He's posted double figures in three of his last four matchups and continues to make an impact on the glass and as a passer.