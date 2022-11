Gray finished with 28 points (11-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes against the Westchester Knicks.

It was clear early on that Gray was locked in on the offensive end, as he enjoyed a stellar shooting day. He also dominated on the boards, coming away with a season-high 15 rebounds in a 119-108 victory. Gray is averaging 15.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists through nine contests this season.