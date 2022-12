Gray registered 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes Monday against College Park.

Gray ended the contest with a team-high 22 points and fell just one rebound shy of recording a double-double. He's reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back games and continues to showcase his value on the boards, securing 20 defensive rebounds and 24 total boards over this brief stretch.