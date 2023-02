Gray collected 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes Sunday against Capital City.

Gray put together another solid showing by shooting 53.8 percent from the field while dominating the boards. He's off to a strong start after missing time at the beginning of the regular season, scoring 20 and 16 points in his first two appearances, respectively.