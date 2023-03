Gray collected 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, six steals and one block in 38 minutes Sunday against Maine.

Gray shot a solid 52.6 percent from the field and knocked down a pair of threes, resulting in a team-high 24 points. He also led Maine with 11 rebounds, securing eight on the defensive end of the court.