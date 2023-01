Gray (thumb) recorded 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes Wednesday against Iowa.

Gray saw his first action of the regular season after putting a thumb injury behind him, and he looked sharp despite a lengthy absence. He shot particularly well from the field and also drilled a pair of triples to reach the 20-point threshold.