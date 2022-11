Gray finished Friday's game against the College Park Skyhawks with 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Gray looked a bit rusty from beyond the arc to open up the 2022-23 G League season, but he did contribute in other areas for his squad in a 135-93 loss. He'll look to take a step forward this year after averaging 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists in 26 regular season contests for Long Island.