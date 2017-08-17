Rakeem Christmas: Signs with Turkish club
Christmas signed a contract with Turkish club Galatasaray Odeabank on Thursday, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
In Christmas' first full season with the Pacers, he played in just 29 games, posting averages of 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 7.6 minutes. He was merely used as emergency depth in the frontcourt and didn't flash enough potential to give the Pacers a reason to keep him around. After being waived by Indiana at the start of July, Christmas failed to receive much interest elsewhere and will now head to Turkey to play for Galatasaray. He could attempt to find an NBA playoff contending team to join once his season overseas completes, though there's no guarantee he'd find a suitor.
