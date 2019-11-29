Rakim Sanders: Doesn't play Wednesday
Sanders (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Sanders has played a limited role for Erie this season, averaging 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. It's unclear how much time Sanders will miss as a result of his injury, but his next chance to play will come Friday against Wisconsin.
