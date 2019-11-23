Rakim Sanders: Scores nine in win
Sanders recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 34 minutes in Friday's win against Capital City.
Sanders has had a minimal impact over the first six games of the season thanks to his low shot volume, but his three conversions from beyond the arc allowed him to post his second-highest point total of the year. The 30-year-old has averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the first six games.
