Rakim Sanders: Waived by Bayhawks
The Bayhawks have cut ties with Sanders.
Sanders had averaged 27.1 minutes per game through the first six games of the season but sat out Wednesday's tilt with an apparent ankle issue. Unfortunately, it appears he's suited up for the club for the last time at this point and will head to waivers. If the veteran goes unclaimed, he will hit free agency.
