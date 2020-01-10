Randy Onwuasor: Back with Stockton
Onwuasor latched on with the G League Kings on Friday.
Onwuasor should provide some depth in the King's frontcourt after averaging 5.1 points and 3.6 boards over 16.6 minutes per contest earlier this season. Considering he's rejoining the same club, a similar role may await him.
