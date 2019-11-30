Randy Onwuasor: Notches six points in win
Onwuasor tallied six points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) along with three rebounds and two assists in a victory over Aqua Caliente on Friday.
Onwuasor played only eight minutes in the contest after averaging over 26 minutes in his previous four games. The rookie is averaging 5.8 points on 50.0 percent field-goal shooting in eight games this season.
