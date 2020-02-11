Randy Onwuasor: Rejoins Stockton
Onwuasor was claimed by Stockton via the available player pool Monday.
Onwuasor didn't spend much time away from the team, rejoining the club just two days after being waived. He should resume his role as a double-digit minute contributor off the bench.
