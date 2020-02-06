Randy Onwuasor: Totals 13 points Wednesday
Onwuasor scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and tallied three rebounds and three assists in a win over Northern Arizona on Wednesday.
After hitting only 13-of-40 field-goal attempts over his last four contests, Onwuasor enjoyed a strong shooting night in the victory. With 13 points, he fell one shy of his season high set Jan. 19 against Agua Caliente.
