Randy Onwuasor: Waived by Stockton
The Stockton Kings waived Onwuasor on Wednesday.
Onwuasor started three of the nine contests he appeared in with the G League Kings, racking up 5.1 points, 3.6 boards and one steal over 16.6 minutes per game. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, the 24-year-old will hit free agency.
