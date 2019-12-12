Play

Randy Onwuasor: Waived by Stockton

The Stockton Kings waived Onwuasor on Wednesday.

Onwuasor started three of the nine contests he appeared in with the G League Kings, racking up 5.1 points, 3.6 boards and one steal over 16.6 minutes per game. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, the 24-year-old will hit free agency.

