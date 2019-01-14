Putney scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected five rebounds across 21 minutes Friday against Stockton.

Putney has been impressive for the Skyforce so far this season, averaging 14.4 points along with 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocks in 27 contests. He's also shooting 43.0 percent from the field but has struggled to a 28.4 percent success rate from beyond the arc.