Putney finished the loss Wednesday to the Stars with 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Putney's production has surged throughout the month of January, as the big man has seen his per game scoring average (15.8) and rebounding figures (8.5) rise to season highs in recent weeks. A walking double-double when he plays more than 30 minutes, Putney has thrived during Yante Maten's month-long absence and figures to still have a prominent role with the Skyforce once the star forward returns.