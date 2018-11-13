Putney piled on 32 points, five rebounds and two assists in the win Monday over the Stars.

It was an explosive contest altogether, as the two teams combined to attempt 181 shots. Putney tied for the team-lead in attemps with Rodney Purvis, but it was the former who ultimately posted a higher three-point percentage (8-of-11 3Pt) thus resulting in game-high 32 points despite playing nearly 10 less minutes.