Raphiael Putney: Drops in 27 in win
Putney produced 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals during Friday's 114-108 win over the Red Claws.
The 27-year-old out of Massachusetts led all in-game scorers Friday as he managed a new season high in points. Putney has been a reliable scorer for the BayHawks this season, as he is averaging 16.3 points over 42 games played. In addition, he adds around 8.3 rebounds per game which makes him a daily double-double candidate.
