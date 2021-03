Putney ended with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds and a block across 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Westchester.

Putney was picked up by Iowa only a few days ago but already made his presence felt on both ends of the court. The veteran is averaging 9.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in his first three appearances with Iowa.