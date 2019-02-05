Raphiael Putney: Scores 29 off bench
Putney posted 29 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocked shots in the Skyforce's 130-117 loss to the Blue on Sunday.
Putney led the Skyforce in scoring Sunday but failed to turn in a positive plus/minus, finishing with a -10. Outscoring the entire starting lineup despite only playing for about 28 minutes is impressive for the fourth-year G League veteran who averages 16.1 points per game this season, and he shot for over 50 percent from the field, showing good efficiency. Outside of scoring, though, Putney didn't contribute much. Putting up points was all Putney could do against the Blue, and it wasn't enough to swing the game in Sioux Falls' favor.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...