Putney posted 29 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocked shots in the Skyforce's 130-117 loss to the Blue on Sunday.

Putney led the Skyforce in scoring Sunday but failed to turn in a positive plus/minus, finishing with a -10. Outscoring the entire starting lineup despite only playing for about 28 minutes is impressive for the fourth-year G League veteran who averages 16.1 points per game this season, and he shot for over 50 percent from the field, showing good efficiency. Outside of scoring, though, Putney didn't contribute much. Putting up points was all Putney could do against the Blue, and it wasn't enough to swing the game in Sioux Falls' favor.