Raphiael Putney: Tallies double-double
Putney posted 20 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in the win Wednesday over Iowa.
The G League veteran isn't quite matching his career scoring numbers, but he's countering that by shooting a higher free throw percentage and recording more rebounds than at any other point of his career. The 29-year-old likely isn't poised for a shot in the NBA, but there's a distinct possibility he could muscle his way into the starting lineup with continually strong performances.
