Putney recorded 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in the loss Monday to Iowa.

Three different members of the Skyforce fouled out including Putney, but prior to that the forward was putting together a statistically normal performance for him. Through 18 games, Putney is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.