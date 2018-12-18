Raphiael Putney: Tallies double-double
Putney recorded 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in the loss Monday to Iowa.
Three different members of the Skyforce fouled out including Putney, but prior to that the forward was putting together a statistically normal performance for him. Through 18 games, Putney is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
