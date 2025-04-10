Lawson tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 win over the Hornets.

Lawson turned in one of his most well-rounded performances of the season Wednesday, dishing out a career-high seven assists. With Ja'Kobe Walter (hip), Jamal Shead (rest) and Ochai Agbaji (rest) sidelined, and Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett playing limited minutes, Lawson logged his highest minute total since March 16. In his past five contests, the 24-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 59.0 percent shooting in 20.8 minutes per game.